Is there still time for the Reds pitching reinforcements to save the season?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the MLB. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Cincinnati Reds fans and fans across the country.

Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

Brett Kennedy allowed a lone hit in 2.0 IP in his most recent big league appearance with the Cincinnati Reds, a relief outing against the Pittsburgh Pirates back on August 11th. That backed up a 4th of July outing in our nation’s capital against the Nationals that saw him allow 4 ER in 5.0 IP in what was his first big league outing of any kind since back in 2018.

Kennedy will start for the Cincinnati Reds on Friday in their series opener against the Toronto Blue Jays, the latest evidence that the Reds - a team that sits 2.5 games back in the NL Central and in a three-way tie for the final NL Wild Card spot - needs pitching reinforcements in the worst of ways.

We’re hoping for the best for Brett, obviously, just pointing out that he’s clearly not Plan A at the moment. Plan A for the Reds at this juncture of the season would include both Hunter Greene and Nick Lodolo fronting their starting rotation, former 1st round picks who have flashed brilliance early in their big league careers. And while Greene is set to return from the 60-day IL on Sunday, Lodolo still seems to be a little bit away from his return.

Do you think there’s enough time left in the season for the two-headed monster that was supposed to front the Reds rotation all season to help them make the playoffs? Let us know in the survey below!