NL Central roundup: Reds win, White Sox gift one to the Cubs, Brewers fall to Dodgers

Andrew Abbott is filthy, and his filth paired with the efforts of TJ Frield helped lead the Cincinnati Reds past the Cleveland Guardians on Wednesday night by the score of 7-2. Abbott tossed 5.2 IP of 2 ER ball - helped in part by Friedl’s home-run robbing catch at the wall in CF - and struck out 5 against nary a walk, while Friedl had a 3-hit day that included a steal, a bust-it home for a run ahead of a relay throw, and a trio of runs scored overall.

Matt McLain and Stu Fairchild both socked 2-run homers to help chase Guardians starter Noah Synderthor, donning Viking outfits in the dugout as they further smote his ruin upon the mountainside.

Meanwhile, the Chicago White Sox took a 3-1 lead into the Bottom of the 9th in their cross-town rivalry game against the Chicago Cubs, and man, did the Reds ever miss the presence of Liam Hendriks. Hendriks, the would-be closer for the Pale Hose who had already battled back from cancer this year, is now out with a busted elbow that required Tommy John surgery earlier this month, thereby heaving Gregory Santos into the role of ‘closer’ for the nearly defunct club. Well, Santos entered, recorded zero outs, allowed a double to Cody Bellinger, a walk to Dansby Swanson, and a 3-run tater to Christopher Morel, and the Cubs walked away with a 4-3 victory that kept them tied for 2nd in the NL Central standings with the Redlegs.

The Milwaukee Brewers, mercifully, were trounced early and often by the mighty Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday night, keeping the Reds and Cubs within 2.5 games of the division lead. Wade Miley was poked for 4 runs (3 ER) in 5.0 IP, Clayton Kershaw did Clayton Kershaw things to the Brewers lineup, and the Brewers lost their 2nd straight game to LA. That reminds me, the Beers entered this series in LA after having swept the Chicago White Sox, too, meaning the Sox have truly done no favors for the Reds of late.

The Beers take on the Dodgers again this evening in Late Night Baseball (10:10 PM ET), while both the Cubs and Reds are idle today. Milwaukee will be sending Corbin Burnes to the mound opposite newly minted Dodgers starter Lance Lynn, a guy who miraculously has turned his season around and allowed just 4 ER in 18.0 IP across 3 starts since being acquired from - you guessed it - the gawdang Chicago White Sox. Maybe, just maybe, the Sox gifting Lynn’s Renaissance to LA can help the Reds by taking down Milwaukee this evening.