Reds designate Luke Weaver for assignment, await Hunter Greene’s return on Sunday

Luke Weaver may not have had the worst season of any Major League starter, to date, but you’re going to have to work to convince me otherwise. Here are his ranks among the 102 pitchers who have logged at least 90 IP so far this season:

ERA: 6.87 (worst)

FIP: 5.88 (3rd worst)

xERA: 5.75 (2nd worst)

HR/FB: 18.6% (3rd worst)

HR/9: 2.23 (worst)

Weaver was designated for assignment by the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday afternoon, with Alan Busenitz called up to replace him on the active roster. The club announced the move in a Tweet, because it’s still Twitter, damnit:

The #Reds today recalled RHP Alan Busenitz from Triple-A Louisville and designated RHP Luke Weaver for assignment.



Additionally, RHP Justin Dunn (right shoulder strain) was sent to the Arizona Complex League Reds on a rehab assignment. pic.twitter.com/nYa6O50wI7 — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) August 16, 2023

That means that the austere moves the Reds did make in free agency over the winter have resulted in a pair of DFAs, as Weaver joins Wil Myers in the exodus.

Later on Wednesday afternoon, manager David Bell confirmed that Hunter Greene would return to the Reds rotation on Sunday, per Bally Sports Ohio’s Brian Giesenschlag:

David Bell makes it official and says Hunter Greene will start Sunday. — Brian Giesenschlag (@BGiesenschlag) August 16, 2023

Greene fired 5.1 IP of ER ball for AAA Louisville last night, repeatedly touching 99 mph on the radar gun in what’s going to end up as his final rehab start after landing on the 60-day IL earlier this summer with a hip issue. He struck out 9 while allowing just a lone hit, and hopefully that will translate immediately to the Reds rotation.