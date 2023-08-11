Things that happened immediately after the Cincinnati Reds last won a playoff series

David Wells scattered 6 hits and a walk across 6.1 IP, yielding only a lone earned run in the process, and the Cincinnati Reds raced past Hideo Nomo and the Los Angeles Dodgers by the score of 10-1 to sweep their former NL West rivals out of the National League Division Series. Ron Gant, Bret Boone, and Mark Lewis each homered - Lewis chipped in with a grand slam, by the way - while whatever a Chad Fonville is went 1 for 4 as the Dodgers starting shortstop on the day while batting behind leadoff man Brett Butler (0 for 5).

The date was October 6th, 1995, and it marked the day the Reds last won a Major League Baseball playoff series.

Today is Friday, and on Fridays at Red Reporter, we list. Here’s a list of things that happened in the days after the Cincinnati Reds last won a playoff series: