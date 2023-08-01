MLB Trade Deadline - Will the Cincinnati Reds find the pitching?

The Los Angeles Dodgers are now reportedly ‘in’ on Detroit Tigers lefty Eduardo Rodriguez, while the San Diego Padres have been whispered to be a ‘mystery team’ in on New York Mets ace Justin Verlander. Bo Bichette, the anchor of a Toronto Blue Jays club with World Series aspirations, may have hurt his knee bad enough last night for the Jays to need an immediate pivot for their infield.

With just a half-day between now and the 2023 MLB trade deadline, the rumors are flying fast and furious, even though the Cincinnati Reds - Sam Moll, aside - don’t appear to be firmly a part of them.

Yet.

It remains to be seen if the Reds approach the remaining few hours as if they’re desperately in need of upgrades, or if the pending returns of Hunter Greene and Nick Lodolo later this month are enough for them to feel confident. Speaking of which, Greene officially headed out to Arizona to begin his rehab today, with yesterday’s move to the 60-day IL meaning he’s slated to return as early as August 17th.

The #Reds today sent RHP Hunter Greene to the Arizona Complex League Reds on a rehab assignment and transferred the rehab assignment of RHP Casey Legumina from the ACL Reds to Triple-A Louisville. pic.twitter.com/43RtflOd9a — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) August 1, 2023

Maybe the Reds swing big and empty the farm for Dylan Cease. Maybe they send a small suitcase full of cash to Kansas City to bring in Zack Greinke. Maybe they ask Paul Maholm to dust off his glove and see what he’s still got. Maybe, just maybe, they ride it out with what’s got them to first place at this juncture - with Sam Moll - and call it a day.

We’ll be watching it all develop here!