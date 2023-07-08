Elly De La Cruz, Reds glide past Milwaukee Brewers in 8-5 victory

Elly De La Cruz singled to give the Cincinnati Reds a lead in a game they trailed in early (and often), and promptly stole 2B, 3B, and home - yes, home - to give the Reds a 7-5 lead they’d hold onto with a vice grip. Said lead ballooned to 8-5, and that’s how the game wrapped against the Brewers in Milwaukee in the second game of the three-game set they’ll contest against their NL Central rivals with first place in the division on the line.

Elly’s night was 2 for 5 with 2 runs scored and a ribbie, technically, but that fails to even scratch the surface of the kind of evening tonight’s Joe Nuxhall Memorial Honorary Star of the Game had on the whole. My lord, we get the chance to watch this kid do his thing better than everyone else for a long, long time.

Joey Votto chipped in with a massive 3-run tater that helped the Reds again dig themselves out from a hole dug for them by starter Luke Weaver (3.2 IP, 6 H, 2 HR, 5 ER). It’s as if Weaver long ago recognized that the Reds are some kind of Hulk-like creature that must get slapped and infuriated before they put a hurtin’ on whomever they see next. I’ve no clue if that will hold up over the long term, but hell, it sure has panned out for all parties involved for the last two months.

A very big tip of the cap to Daniel Duarte, Ian Gibaut, Lucas Sims, Buck Farmer, and Alexis Diaz for combining to bail out Weaver with scoreless efforts all around. This bullpen continues to amaze in ways I still find hard to describe.

Reds 8, Beers 5, and the lead in the division returns to 2 games.

Tony Graphanino

[Link to interactive WPA chart & box score, via FanGraphs]

Other Notes