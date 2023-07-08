Elly De La Cruz just stole the world

The Cincinnati Reds fell behind in the Bottom of the 1st inning, because that’s just what they do. They later trailed 4-1 and 5-4, because that’s also what they do.

That Elly De La Cruz smacked an RBI-single in the Top of the 7th to finally put them ahead ended up the least interesting thing about Elly’s Top of the 7th, because Elly - in case you’ve been hiding under a rock - is the single most electrifying force in all of Major League Baseball right now.

Immediately after singling in the go-ahead run, he swiped second. He swiped third a fraction of a second later and, after lulling catcher William Contreras and pitcher Elvis Peguero to sleep, he went ahead and stole home, too.

ELLY DE LA CRUZ STOLE EVERY BASE@ellylacocoa18 pic.twitter.com/FrDKGn3pwl — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) July 8, 2023

He sports an OPS that begins with a 9 and now has 16 stolen bases in 29 games played. I’m fresh out of words to describe that kind of production from anyone, let alone a guy who is just 21 years of age.

He’s a Cincinnati Red, and we’re all better for it.