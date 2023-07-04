Rocket Reds glare, send bombs bursting into air in 8-4 win over Washington

The Cincinnati Reds took on the Washington Nationals by the dawn’s early light this July 4th, their 9:05 PM MT start time enough to give me the shivers out here. Fortunately for Cincinnati, Washington opted to send Human Homer-Allowing Machine™ Patrick Corbin to the mound against a roster that crushes left-handed pitching, and crush left-handed pitching they did.

Nick Senzel swatted a 3-run blast that put the game on ice for good, Joe Nuxhall Memorial Honorary Star of the Game Jonathan India socked a pair of solo homers to firmly get off the schneid, and Elly De La Cruz chipped in with 4 hits and a stolen base as the Reds ran roughshod over the Nats in an 8-4 victory.

It was another day, another random pitcher for the Reds, as they turned to veteran Brett Kennedy to start this one. It marked his first big league start since the 2018 season, back when he made 6 nondescript starts for the San Diego Padres. Kennedy was largely effective for most of his day - he yielded just 2 ER through his first 5.0 IP - but the task of retiring batters into the 6th inning eluded him and a pair of his inherited runners eventually scored, too. His final line of 4 ER in 5+ IP became nothing to write home about, but with this offense it hardly mattered.

Reds 8, Nats 4, and another impressive victory in the books.

