Filed under: Game Threads Game 85: Reds vs. Nationals (11:05 AM EDT) - Kennedy vs. Corbin By Mitchell Clark Jul 4, 2023, 11:00am EDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Game 85: Reds vs. Nationals (11:05 AM EDT) - Kennedy vs. Corbin Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports Cincinnati Lineup Independence Day baseball in the nation's capital! ️Powered by @PNCBank pic.twitter.com/zv1CNC1urY— Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) July 4, 2023 Washington Lineup [Link] More From Red Reporter Rocket Reds glare, send bombs bursting into air in 8-4 win over Washington Joey Votto belatedly celebrates Canada Day with 2-run homer, leads Reds past Nationals Game 85: Reds at Nationals (6:05 PM ET - DELAYED); Weaver vs. Irvin Reds look to celebrate independence from first-place tie in Washington today Alexis Diaz named to National League All-Star team Andrew Abbott strikes out 12, Tyler Stephenson homers late in 4-3 win over Padres Loading comments...
Loading comments...