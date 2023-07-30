Reds place Jonathan India on injured list with trade deadline just days away

We don’t know if the Cincinnati Reds had any intentions of dealing Jonathan India prior to Tuesday’s trade deadline. With the news we got this afternoon, however, we now know they won’t be, regardless of prior intentions.

India landed on the 10-day injured list with plantar fasciitis, with the Reds recalling OF Stuart Fairchild to take his place on the team’s active roster.

The #Reds today recalled from Triple-A Louisville OF Stuart Fairchild and placed on the 10-day injured list, retro to Saturday, 2B Jonathan India (left foot plantar fasciitis). pic.twitter.com/c3SrbEUbjV — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) July 30, 2023

It’s likely that we’ll now see Matt McLain and Elly De La Cruz man SS and 2B for the near future, with Spencer Steer and Nick Senzel getting most reps at the hot corner. Christian Encarnacion-Strand is in the lineup today at 1B, and it’s likely he’ll get plenty of run there along with Joey Votto as the two rotate between there and DH.

As I mentioned, we don’t know if India was ever truly being shopped, but we do know the idea of it made a lot of sense on paper. The emergence of the new wave of infielders has led the Reds into a playoff chase, and they’re all going to be making league-minimum again next year when India enters his arbitration years and begins to get expensive. On top of that, India’s glovework at 2B has always graded out as rather poor, and his bat - just a 96 OPS+ this season and 94 OPS+ dating back to the start of the 2022 season - has not yet been able to replicate his breakout 2021 campaign.

As the Reds pursue pitching upgrades, the idea of moving India to acquire them began to gain some steam. It takes good players to get good players, after all, and while the reasons I mentioned above have seen India knocked down a peg from his once cornerstone status, he still provides enough at a cheap price to make him attractive to other clubs out there. Now, that’s one fewer significant piece the Reds can lean on in their decision-making process between now and Tuesday evening’s trade deadline, one that will hopefully see them find a way to add an arm to a staff that still sports the 4th worst FIP (4.77) in all of baseball.

Get well soon, Indy. We’ll see you again after the deadline.