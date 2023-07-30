Max Muncy’s torment means Reds/Dodgers series is on the line Sunday

Max Muncy took Luke Weaver deep in the Bottom of the 1st, a 2-run blast that put the Los Angeles Dodgers on the board first against the Cincinnati Reds. Later, Muncy took Weaver deep a second time, a solo-shot in the Bottom of the 6th that proved to be the difference in the 3-2 game.

Weaver, to his credit, allowed just those 2 hits on the day, a vast improvement over his mostly unfortunate body of work so far this season with the Reds. And while the Reds managed to battle back to a 2-2 tie with the Dodgers briefly, the end result was yet another loss in a 1-run game - their 5th such loss since the season began again aftter the All Star break.

That sets the stage for Sunday’s series finale with the rights to the series on the line, and the Reds will roll out a resurgent Graham Ashcraft to hopefully get the job done. He has tossed an even 30 IP over his last 5 GS, allowing just 7 ER (2.10 ERA) in that stretch. The Reds are just 3-2 in those 5 GS despite that excellence - both losses of the 1-run variety, naturally - but Ashcraft turning around his season has been a big, big reason why the Reds are still very much in the thick of the playoff chase.

The Cincinnati offense, meanwhile, will get to swing against rookie Michael Grove, who has put together back to back solid starts against Toronto and Baltimore after a rougher stretch prior to those outings. He still owns a 6.19 ERA in 56.2 IP so far this season, however, so there’s a chance he’s off his game enough for the Reds to get back to their homer-happy ways today.

Jonathan India remains out of the lineup for a second straight day while dealing with a ‘heel’ issue.

The trade deadline is Tuesday evening.

First pitch today is set for 4:10 PM ET. Go Reds.

Reds Lineup

Dodgers Lineup

TBD...