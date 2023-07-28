Reds look to get back to winning ways in Los Angeles vs. Dodgers

It’s easy to have tuned out for the last day and a half, what with the Cincinnati Reds going meekly in their matinee series finale against the Milwaukee Brewers, the off-day Thursday, and tonight’s first pitch not being set until 10:10 PM ET. If anything, it’s been a nice, scheduled refresher and reset-button push, as the Reds now have on their plate the Los Angeles Dodgers with the trade deadline right around the corner.

Speaking of the Dodgers and the deadline, they’ve not taken any breaks at all. They just finalized a deal to add veterans Lance Lynn and Joe Kelly from the Chicago White Sox, they’re apparently knee-deep in discussions with the St. Louis Cardinals for 3B Nolan Arenado, and already dealt Noah Syndergaard to the Cleveland Guardians for infielder Amed Rosario. That’s a pile of action for an already good team - imagine that!

The Reds, meanwhile, have been regrouping from within, and today they sent a pair of arms out for rehab assignments in a slightly positive step in the right direction:

The #Reds today sent RHP Casey Legumina and RHP Vladimir Gutierrez on rehab assignments to the Arizona Complex League Reds.

Tonight, they’ll be asking Brandon Williamson to continue the fine form he’s displayed all July. In four starts, he’s allowed just 5 ER in 20.0 IP (2.25 ERA), limiting opponents to just a .576 OPS in that time. Doing that against Mookie Betts and the Dodgers is a whole different ask, however.

Meanwhile, the Reds will face off against fellow rookie Bobby Miller, the University of Louisville product who rebounded from a bit of a rough stretch to turn in back to back solid starts against the New York Mets and Texas Rangers.

Go Reds!

Reds Lineup

Back at it in LA!



Powered by @PNCBank pic.twitter.com/WNlDiC2XYI — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) July 28, 2023

Dodgers Lineup