A lot of you think the Cincinnati Reds should shop Jonathan India this trade deadline

Within the last week, we finally began to hear rumblings that the Cincinnati Reds might be willing to dangle Jonthan India, the 2021 National League Rookie of the Year, in their quest to augment their pitching staff.

Outlandish idea? On the surface, perhaps - hardware does go a long way towards cementing oneself into the hearts of a fanbase, and India certainly has become quite the popular guy in Cincinnati amid the team’s rebuild. That said, the emergence of abundant middle-infield talent around him and said talent’s superior defensive ability has begun to turn the hamster wheels, and the fact that India will enter arbitration (and earn a big raise) this winter is certainly a factor worth considering with the frugal Reds ownership.

So, we asked you if the time was right to dangle India in trades as the Reds, contenders that they now are in 2023, seek the pieces to make a playoff run. Turns out you are very, very divided on the idea:

By the slightest of margins you - the collective you - think the Reds should keep him. There’s surely some validity to that side of the argument, too, given that there’s a) perilously little experience in the Reds locker room at the moment and b) moving someone of his caliber right now could run the risk of shaking the entire movement to its core.

That said, it’s hard to envision the Reds getting more than a low-end rental without dipping into their vast depth of infield prospects or current spot-holders, of which he is one. Is there really anyone else in that group who you’d rather deal to get the pitching they’ll need to make 2023 something special?

Perhaps that’s a question for another day. For now, we get a handful of days to see on which side of the question the Reds front office falls as they make their playoff push.