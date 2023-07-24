Matt McLain, the Grand Slam King of Cincinnati

The 2.5 fWAR attributed to Matt McLain so far in 2023 makes him the 3rd most productive rookie position player in all of baseball this season. That has come in just 59 games, too, with Luke Raley (80) and Corbin Carroll (95) the only two rookies ranking higher than him on the list.

So far.

McLain homered in back to back games in Cincinnati’s sweep of the Arizona Diamondbacks, his grand slam on the 21st the big blast that propelled them to a 9-6 win. Our friends at BreakingT took notice, and their latest gear drop features Matty doing some McBangin’.

If you want it, you got it - this shirt and the rest of BreakingT’s Cincinnati Reds collection can be found at this link, and yes, if you purchase anything through it I will earn the ability to put a little extra bacon on my loaded baked potato.

Rumor has it that the newfangled Cincinnati infield spearheaded by McBang and Elly De La Cruz has made even Jonathan India available via trade. That’s just how good these youngins are already.