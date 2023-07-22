Reds go back-to-back-to-back in 6th, defeat Diamondbacks 4-2

The Cincinnati Reds only had 6 hits against the Arizona Diamondbacks this afternoon, but they certainly made those hits count as 3 of them left the yard in a 4-2 victory at Great American Ballpark this afternoon. In a game that took 5 innings for either team to get going offensively, the Reds broke their bats out in a big way in the 6th inning, as TJ Friedl, Matt McLain, and Jake Fraley put the Reds ahead 3-1, a lead that they would not surrender.

They would not have been in that situation if it were not for the effort of Brandon Williamson, as he had yet another solid outing this afternoon. He threw 6 innings, allowing only 1 run on 3 hits with a walk and 6 strikeouts. It was another solid start in one of the best runs the Reds have seen from their starting pitchers. Despite the home runs, Williamson earns tonight’s Joe Nuxhall Memorial Honorary Star of the Game award. Not to mention, it was another strong outing from the bullpen, who threw 3 innings of 1-run ball to shut down a tough Diamondbacks lineup.

Now, after the sky fell for a little bit, the Reds have won 4 games in a row against very good teams. Depending on how tonight goes, they could be within a game of the division and looking for a sweep tomorrow afternoon. This team is damn good y’all, and they’re starting to fire on all cylinders again.

Tony Graphanino

