Alexis Diaz named to National League All-Star team

Reds’ closer Alexis Diaz has been absolutely lights out this season. Throughout all their woes and injuries, Diaz has been one of the most consistent, reliable members of the Reds pitching staff. His performance was rewarded today as he was named to his first All-Star team.

ALL-STAR ALEXIS



Congrats to Alexis Díaz on earning his first career All-Star selection❗ pic.twitter.com/upQgmW5PwL — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) July 2, 2023

It’s been an absolutely fantastic 2023 for Diaz. He has made 37 appearances out of the bullpen, 23 of those being save opportunities. He has converted 22 of those save chances, one of which was today in the Reds’ dramatic win over the San Diego Padres. He has pitched 36 innings, putting up an even 2.00 ERA and striking out 57 batters against 19 walks. He has also been trusted to come in during some of the more high-leverage situations this season, even when they aren’t save opportunities, which shows David Bell’s trust in him to get batters out no matter when he is called upon.

Unfortunately, Diaz was the only Red selected for the Mid-Summer Classic. It’s odd to say that about a team tied for the lead in their division at the moment but that’s how these things break sometimes. There were certainly others who you could have made a case for (TJ Friedl, Spencer Steer, Matt McLain to name a few), but Diaz is the one who got the nod.

Congratulations to Alexis. We’re looking forward to seeing what he can do in a couple of weeks in Seattle.