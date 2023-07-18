Luke Weaver will toe the rubber for the Reds tonight upon completion of last night’s suspended game against Giants

Over his last 8 starts dating back to May 31st, Luke Weaver has surrendered 34 earned runs in 35.1 IP, and the Cincinnati Reds have won every single one of those games. That’s due, obviously, to what Weaver has been able to inspire from the offense in that time, as the Reds have mustered an impressive 61 total runs in those 8 games.

The Reds will need Weaver’s offensive spark once again this evening, hoping that his return to the mound for the first time since July 8th will help coax out the runs for them once again.

Of course, they’ll have to get past the pesky San Francisco Giants twice this evening for it to truly be considered a wonderful evening. The suspension of last night’s game in the Top of the 8th inning with the two clubs tied 2-2 will mean there’s some bonus baseball prior to the previously scheduled 7:10 PM ET first pitch, and there’s now a chance you could show up to Great American Ball Park and see the Reds win two games in a matter of three hours!

Said resumption is scheduled for 5:40 PM ET, with the already scheduled game set to follow. Said already scheduled game will also feature a return to the GABP mound for Anthony DeSclafani, a guy who was both a) mostly really dang good during his Reds tenure and b) one of those guys who, when you look back on that miserable era, will perpetually prompt the question of why wasn’t he ever traded for anything?

Perhaps not dealing Disco during the deep, dark rebuild was precisely what prompted the front office to call time earlier on Sonny Gray, Luis Castillo, and Tyler Mahle when they did. I do suppose that’s a question to ponder for another day, however.

In more present news, the Reds have added Tony Santillan to their active roster as the 27th man given that the rules treat today’s action similarly to if it were a straight doubleheader.

It’s a loaded evening of Reds/Giants baseball that could turn out to be a fun one. We’ll get you lineups for the second game when they’re released upon the finish of the first one.