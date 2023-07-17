Cincinnati Reds shake up lineup ahead of series against San Francisco

The new-look Cincinnati Reds lineup is getting a newer look this evening.

With losses in 5 of their last 6 games and the once-potent offense looking sluggish, the order in which the club steps up and socks dingers will change as of this evening. And when San Francisco Giants starter Logan Webb takes the mound in the Bottom of the 1st, the first thing he’ll see is Elly De La Cruz standing in the batter’s box against him.

Elly moves to the leadoff spot in the first career big league game of Christian Encarnacion-Strand, who was called up earlier in the day with Kevin Newman hitting the injured list. CES will hit 7th and DH for his debut, while Spencer Steer - who is just 1 for his last 24 with 11 K - will get a rare day on the bench to begin the day.

Brandon Williamson will once again take the mound for Cincinnati, and he’ll do so looking to get through 6 IP for the first time since June 2nd. He’ll also do so against a Giants lineup that sports just a collective 93 wRC+ against left-handed pitching so far this season - 24th of the 30 MLB clubs - while their .129 ISO against southpaws ranks next to last. Maybe, just maybe, this is a get-right game for both Williamson and the Reds win column, too.

First pitch is set for 7:10 PM ET. Go Reds.

Reds Lineup

Giants Lineup