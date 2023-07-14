Graham Ashcraft takes the mound as Reds head into most important stretch of the season

The Cincinnati Reds went into the All Star break after playing one of the most important series of the season against the Milwaukee Brewers. The Cincinnati Reds now head out of the All Star break playing in one of the most important series of the seasons against the Milwaukee Brewers. The Reds, who were one of the hottest teams in baseball over the last 6 weeks of the first half are in first place heading into the second half and are looking to keep their momentum into the toughest 2 weeks of the season. It starts with a 10-game home stand against the Brewers, Giants, and Diamondbacks and finishes with 3 more against Milwaukee on the road and a series out in Los Angeles against the Dodgers.

But first, we worry about the Brewers. After splitting the 1st 2 games against Milwaukee last weekend, they dropped a tough, 1-0 decision in the rubber match. Tonight, they return home and look to Graham Ashcraft to keep this momentum going. Ashcraft started the season as arguably the best pitcher on the staff, putting up a 2.10 ERA over his 1st 5 starts. He then hit a really rough patch before heading to the Injured List in June. But, since his return, his last 2 starts have been much more promising. Over 12.2 innings against the Padres and Nationals he allowed only 2 runs. Most importantly, after struggling his first 2 innings against the Nationals, he figured a way out of it and gave the Reds 6 quality innings, something that probably wouldn’t have happened before his IL trip.

The Brewers will counter with Corbin Burnes, who these Reds faced exactly a week ago. Burnes gave the Reds fits last time out, taking a no-hitter into the 5th inning before allowing a 2-run home run to Joey Votto. Hopefully the Reds make the adjustments and can reverse their fortune against them tonight.

First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 PM EDT from Great American Ballpark. It will be televised on Bally Sports Ohio and broadcast through 700 WLW. Go Reds.

Cincinnati Lineup

Milwaukee Lineup