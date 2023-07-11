The MLB Some-Star Game is in Seattle tonight

Cincinnati Reds closer Alexis Díaz is in Seattle repping the team in the 2023 Major League Baseball All Star Game, as well he should be. He’s MLB’s saves leader, the owner of a minuscule 2.03 ERA and 2.36 FIP, and has made more folks look silly with games on the line than anyone else in baseball so far this season.

It’s just a bit of a bummer that he’s the lone representative from the first place Reds, a team that has dazzled and dizzied their opponents with a furor rarely seen anywhere, let alone in these parts. The stars and skillsets the Reds have put on display so far in this surprising season warrant more than just one relief pitcher, but we’re just going to have to settle for watching a bunch of Braves and Dodgers duke it out against the ballot-box stuffing Rangers and Shohei Ohtani.

Old friends Luis Castillo, Sonny Gray, Kevin Gausman, Michael Lorenzen, Nick Castellanos, and Josiah Gray are all there, however. That’s an interesting subplot.

Arizona’s Zac Gallen and Yankees ace Gerrit Cole have earned the distinction of starting for their respective leagues.

It’s baseball, at least, set in the beautiful setting that is whatever they call Safeco Park these days. First pitch is scheduled for some point after FOX’s coverage begins at 8 PM ET, though I’m sure there will be plenty of hoopla before they get to playing.

Lineups