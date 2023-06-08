It’s rare enough for a player to live up to expectations when the expectations heaped upon him have piled up for so long. It’s even more rare for a player to exceed those, but that’s just what Elly De La Cruz did for the Cincinnati Reds when he hit the everloving snot out of a baseball during Wednesday’s victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers.

You may have heard about it. Hell, you may well have heard it given how damn hard he wrecked it off Dodgers starter Noah Syndergaard.

Elly De La Cruz casually goes 458 feet for his first MLB career home run... pic.twitter.com/diImkK58YP — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) June 7, 2023

“THAT BALL HAD A FAMILY!”

Rest assured, Elly De La Cruz is going to sock a whole hell of a lot more homers in Great American Ball Park, but even he might have a hard time replicating that blast - and that moment. Celebrate it while you can via a Big Red Shirt.