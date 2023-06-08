Elly De La Cruz leads Reds charge towards sweep of Los Angeles Dodgers

Clayton Kershaw is the kind of first-ballot Hall of Famer who we’ll watch in earnest to see whether he gets in with a unanimous vote. He’s the best pitcher of his generation, of many generations, and is still going damn strong at age 35 - he’s got a 3.25 ERA and his best K/9 since 2017.

His status as the game’s preeminent lefty means that we’ll get to see switch-hitting phenom Elly De La Cruz hit from the right side of the plate, finally, so buy your tickets in the left-field bleachers for this particular game. Speaking of which, today marks the final game Elly and Matt McLain & Co. will play in Great American Ball Park before they take off on a three-city, ten-day road trip, so maybe just scoot over to the stadium and yell your butts off today.

Graham Ashcraft will toe the rubber for the Redlegs today, and man, oh man, do I ever hope he begins to turn around his season today. He’s so much better than the results he’s posted of late, and now he’ll get a Dodgers lineup with their backs against the wall facing a sweep to deal with - oh boy!

First pitch is set for 12:35 PM ET. Go Reds.

