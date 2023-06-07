The Rallyin’ Rookie Reds look to claim series victory over Los Angeles Dodgers

I don’t know Noah Syndergaard, nor have I seen him pitch much for the Los Angeles Dodgers this season. The numbers, though, tell a pretty frustrating tale for his fans - his velocity is down almost 2 mph from last year, a season in which his velocity was already down 5 full mph from his fireballing peak.

The results have been oof-worthy for the Dodgers. He owns a 5.23 FIP and 6.52 ERA through 11 games, and it’s only due to injuries to the other starting options in the Dodgers system that he’s still holding on to a starting role. On top of that, he’s yet to face Elly De La Cruz and Matt McLain, which he’ll do tonight as the Cincinnati Reds play host to LA in what could be the series-deciding game.

Elly will start at shortstop tonight after covering 3B yesterday, while McLain will get the chance to DH as the infield rotation begins its turn. That’s the lineup news, while rookie Brandon Williamson looking to build off his career-best 6.2 IP outing last time out the subplot on the pitching side for Cincinnati.

First pitch is set for 7:10 PM ET, and after last night, I can only expect a raucous crowd at Great American Ball Park as the backdrop.

Reds Lineup

Dodgers Lineup