Fresh new Elly De La Cruz gear here!

Faster than a speeding bullet! More powerful than a locomotive! Improving plate discipline! 112 mph exit velocities! Able to leap tall buildings in a single bound!

The accolades being doled out to Elly De La Cruz are growing with ferver, with Baseball America going so far as to name him the #1 prospect in all the land earlier on Wednesday in their latest Top 100 update.

We saw a glimpse of his skillset on display on Tuesday night in his Major League Baseball debut. He touched 30.0 feet per second while running the bases faster than any Cincinnati Reds player had all season and later smashed a 112 mph rocket of a double - the hardest hit ball by a Reds batter all year. He can play anywhere, do just about anything, and his birthday is the day before mine, which is cool.

(Not the same year, obviously - but still cool.)

Also cool is the Elly garb put out recently by our friends at BreakingT, which you can find at this handy link.

That La Cocoa shirt is as prodigious as a 116 mph EV, 26 degree LA blast by the young man.

Getcha one while they last.