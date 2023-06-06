Elly De La Cruz bats cleanup for the Cincinnati Reds in debut vs. LA Dodgers

Mirror, mirror on the wall

Tell me, mirror, what is wrong?

Can it be my De La clothes

Or is it just my de la song?

What I do ain’t make-believe

People say I sit and try

But whan it comes to being De La

It’s just me myself and I

The long wait is finally over, and Elly De La Cruz is a member of the Cincinnati Reds. The club called up their star prospect earlier today - placing Nick Senzel on the 10-day IL in the process - and De La Cruz will start tonight at 3B while batting cleanup as the Reds host the Los Angeles Dodgers.

That, for now, seemingly answers a pair of questions. Where would he play since he’s a natural shortstop? For now, he’ll take the hot corner since Matt McLain has done nothing but do everything right since taking over at short. Will he leadoff, or nah? Not against RHP, at least not tonight, and instead he’ll do the heavy ribbie-lifting in the heart of the order.

It’s perhaps worth mentioning that Luke Weaver and Tony Gonsolin will share the GABP mound tonight as the starting pitchers for these two former National League West rivals. Of course, the ol’ NL West evaporated long enough ago that only Luke Maile and Kevin Newman (of tonight’s Reds lineup) were alive to witness it.

First pitch is set for 7:10 PM ET. Get your popcorn ready.

Reds Lineup

The moment you've all been waiting for.



Powered by @PNCBank pic.twitter.com/WCsmGV7B2f — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) June 6, 2023

Dodgers Lineup