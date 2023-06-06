The Cincinnati Reds have finally called up Elly De La Cruz

We are less than a day removed from Cincinnati Reds rookie Andrew Abbott firing an absolute gem against the Milwaukee Brewers in his MLB debut. We are just shy of a month removed from Matt McLain taking the hitting world by storm and filing away an NL Player of the Week Award in the process. We just saw rookie Spencer Steer be named the National League Rookie of the Month for May, and deservedly so.

The youth movement in Cincinnati is gaining steam at a rapid rate, and the heat just got turned up on the hot rocks even more. Today, the Reds officially promoted Elly De La Cruz to the majors prior to their three-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, bringing the game’s top overall prospect to the big leagues after some absolutely rampant form for AAA Louisville.

The Reds announced the news on Twitter early Tuesday afternoon.

ANNOUNCING ELLY DE LA CRUZ



Welcome to The Show, @ellylacocoa18‼️ pic.twitter.com/LcXKZcOLtk — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) June 6, 2023

The 21 year old has played all over the infield during his time in the minors and in the Dominican Winter League, and that gives intrigue into how the Reds will sort out their ever-crowded infield mix. What the Reds don’t have duplicate form of, however, is what Elly brings to the table from both sides of the plate and while running the bases, and he’s about to wreck the MLB world in those arenas in ways you can only imagine.

We’ll sort out the details later. For now, welcome Elly to the show.