Reds extend winning streak to 10 games, defeat Rockies 8-6

Your Cincinnati Reds have become only the second team this season to produce a double-digit win streak, extending their current one to 10 games after an 8-6 victory over the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday night. TJ Friedl hit a 3-run home run in the bottom of the 2nd inning with 2 outs and the Reds never looked back. That was the first of Friedl’s 4 hits on the night, the first time in his career he’s hit that mark, and that’s enough to earn tonight’s Joe Nuxhall Memorial Honorary Star of the Game award.

The Reds, as they have all season, had big-time games from multiple people to help get the win. One of those was Elly De La Cruz, who had added 3 hits on the night and caused plenty of chaos on the base paths. He hit an opposite field home run in the 3rd inning that looked like a pop-up off the bat. He hit a come backer and hustled out of the box, forcing a bad throw from Rockies’ reliever Peter Lambert that allowed him to take 2nd base, then moved to 3rd on a bad pick-off throw from Lambert that sailed into center field. Then he doubled in the bottom of the 7th on a ball that was a single from just about everyone else in the league.

Will Benson joined in on the fun and added a home run in the 6th inning while Spencer Steer and Jake Fraley each had RBI doubles. Before we knew it, the Reds were up 8-2 and well on their way to a 10th consecutive victory.

Tonight’s game was, however, taxing on an already taxed pitching staff. Starter Ben Lively struggled with his command, walking a season-high 4 batters in only 4 innings of work. He allowed only 3 hits, but 2 of them were solo home runs and he was fortunate that the 4 walks didn’t haunt. The bullpen held their own until the 8th, but ran into some trouble and made the game much closer than any of us were comfortable with. Casey Legumina allowed a 3-run dinger to Jorge Alfaro in the top of the 8th after a double and a walk. Then, in the 9th, Alexis Diaz came in and gave up an RBI double to Noah Jones, who also had 4 hits on the evening. The Reds weren’t out of the woods yet, as Diaz would then issue walks to Ryan McMahon and Mike Moustakis to load the bases with 2 outs. But he shut the door by striking out Alfaro to earn his 20th save and give the Reds an 8-6 victory.

It’s a quick turnaround for the Reds, as they have a chance to earn the sweep tomorrow afternoon. Andrew Abbott (3-0, 0.00 ERA) takes the mound and looks to extend his scoreless streak. He’ll face off against Connor Seabold (1-3, 5.88 ERA). First pitch is scheduled for 12:35 PM EDT. Go Reds!