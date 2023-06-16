Reds activate Nick Senzel, option Jose Barrero ahead of series opener in Houston

Playing time has been hard to come by for Jose Barrero. Producing when given those seldom opportunities has been even harder, unfortunately.

With the wave of younger prospects now dotting the roster and - as of today - the return to health and form of Nick Senzel, the Cincinnati Reds optioned Barrero back to AAA Louisville, where hopefully he’ll get both the chance to play everyday and find some better form. The Reds announced the move before the start of their series in Houston against the Astros.

The #Reds today reinstated IF/OF Nick Senzel from the 10-day injured list and optioned IF/OF Jose Barrero to Triple-A Louisville. pic.twitter.com/EQdWZuQUrf — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) June 16, 2023

Senzel returns to the lineup immediately at 3B, getting a start as Elly De La Cruz sits a day after the Reds had an off-day. Thanks to some stalking of blog friend Doug Gray on Twitter, we know Houston starter JP France has pretty large reverse platoon splits so far this year - righties have mashed him to the tune of an .892 OPS, with lefties struggling to just a .539 mark - and the Reds have seemingly stacked their lineup for the opener accordingly (as you can see in the embedded lineup below).

Meanwhile, Andrew Abbott will get the start for the Reds again tonight while looking to continue the brilliant start to his big league career. The 24 year old lefty has yet to allow an earned run through 11.2 IP, and he’ll get to face a Houston lineup that’s devoid of superstar Yordan Alvarez once again this evening.

First pitch is set for 8:10 PM ET as the Reds continue to toil in the Central Time Zone.

Go Reds.

Lineups