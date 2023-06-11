Hunter Greene will try to limit the St. Louis Cardinals to zero hits today

After stumbling through some bumbling starts in early May, Hunter Greene has rebounded to allow just 2 H in 12.0 IP across his last two outings. The first, a 6.0 IP no-hit gem against the Chicago Cubs in Wrigley Field, showed precisely how much he can dazzle with a baseball in his right hand, though the way he backed it up by torching the Boston Red Sox in Fenway was nearly as fantastic.

All told, he’s yielded just a lone earned run across both outings, and today he’ll take his talents to the mound in St. Louis to hopefully replicate that form against the Cardinals. Of note is the fact that he’ll be doing it in St. Louis, as so far this year he has pitched with much, much more aplomb on the road than in GABP - a .661 OPS allowed and 3.11 ERA in 7 road starts compared to an .851 OPS yielded and 5.18 ERA in GABP.

While staring at his splits, it’s probably worth pointing out that he’s been much, much better against LHP than RHP so far this year, an oddity for a RHP who leans on his fastball so much. He’s allowed just a .605 OPS and 2 dingers to lefties so far this season, while righties have tagged him for 6 homers and a .869 OPS. Given that the biggest bats in the Cardinals lineup are mostly righties, well, today sure seems to serve as either a) a prove-it game that he’s really mastering righties or b) a game ripe for some regression. We shall see!

Trotting out of the other dugout will be 41 year old Adam Wainwright, who the Reds will surely mash repeatedly all day. Look forward to that Elly matchup with him, will ya?

First pitch is set for 2:15 PM ET as the Reds look to win the series. Go Reds!

Reds Lineup

Birds Lineup