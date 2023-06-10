Cincinnati Reds race past St. Louis Cardinals in another great start from Andrew Abbott

Luke Maile doubled twice to drive in a trio of runs, Spencer Steer drove in his own trio with help from a double of his own, and the Cincinnati Reds cruised past the St. Louis Cardinals by the score of 8-4 on Saturday.

Jonathan India singled, walked, and was hit by a pitch - his 45th HBP since the start of the 2021 season when he debuted, which ranks 4th among the 303 MLB players who’ve logged at least 600 PA in that time. He scored three times due to his efforts to pace the Reds rounding the bags, while Elly De La Cruz singled, walked, drove in a run, stole a bag, and scored to add to the highlight reel.

All told, it was a helluva broad offensive day for the Reds as they got at least a hit from every spot in the lineup aside from leadoff, where TJ Friedl struggled to an 0 for 5 day in his first game back of the injured list. That was more than enough on a day when Joe Nuxhall Memorial Honorary Star of the Game Andrew Abbott had his A-game working, and lately, that’s the only game we know he’s got.

Abbott fired 5.2 IP of scoreless ball and, through two starts, still has no ERA. He scattered 5 hits and 3 walks while fanning 4, needing 105 pitches and a cromulent effort from his bullpen buddies to take the Reds back to the hotel with a victory on the day.

Well done, Redlegs. Go take that series W tomorrow.

Tony Graphanino

