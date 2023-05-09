Reds thrash Mets early, hold on for 7-6 victory in series opener

The New York Mets put together runs in three consecutive innings on Tuesday evening, scoring 5 total runs in the process while the back of their bullpen held the Cincinnati Reds scoreless. Fortunately for the Reds, however, they’d banked enough early runs off starter David Peterson and long reliever Stephen Nogosek to weather that storm and hold on for a 7-6 victory in the series opener between the two clubs.

It was Alexis Diaz, the Joe Nuxhall Memorial Honorary Star of the Game, who recorded the game’s biggest outs, going 1.1 IP with 3 K and nary a hit to lock down the save. That bailed out a bullpen that was shaky, at best, after starter Luke Weaver surrendered 3 homers and 4 ER in his 6.0 IP start.

Offensively, it was once again the TJ Friedl show, as the Reds breakout outfielder went 2 for 4 with a triple, 2 runs scored, a steal, and a pair of ribbies. He was backed up by Jonathan India (2B, 3 RBI) and Nick Senzel (2 for 5, run, ribbie), and it was another all-around solid outing from a club who has made defending GABP their calling card so far this young season.

Reds 7, Mets 6, and the first game of the three-game series is in the book in the favor of the Reds.

Tony Graphanino

