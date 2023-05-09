 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Kevin Newman, Luke Maile, Wil Myers, Luke Weaver take on New York Mets tonight

Go Reds.

By Wick Terrell
Washington Nationals v Cincinnati Reds Photo by Emilee Chinn/Cincinnati Reds/Getty Images

The good news is that there’s a Cincinnati Reds baseball game available to watch for most of you this evening. And while we are never one to wish ill on any player - let alone a future Hall of Famer - the late scratch of Max Scherzer from his role as scheduled starter for the New York Mets would, on paper, present the Reds with an opportunity to get the series started on the right foot.

Here’s the Reds lineup for the evening, presented as the bulk of the preview itself this time rather than as an addendum at the end - on purpose.

That’s the crew the Reds are rolling out against the $350 million Mets. We’re as anxious as you are to see how the back-end of that lineup does against David Peterson, the next-man-up in the New York rotation with Scherzer’s unexpected absence.

First pitch is set for 6:40 PM ET, and the Mets lineup is listed below for posterity.

