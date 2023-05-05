Cincinnati Reds welcome White Sox to GABP for a weekend of socking homers

The Chicago White Sox roll into Great American Ball Park this evening for the first of three games of fun over the weekend. They’ll be doing so with Lance Lynn, formerly of ace status, on the mound for them despite Lance Lynn having struggled mightily so far in 2023.

After a trio of years with Top-6 finishes in the American League Cy Young Award voting, nothing has been working for Lynn this year. He owns a 7.16 ERA and 5.45 FIP through 6 starts, with 8 homers yielded in just 32.2 IP of work. A walk-rate a full walk per 9 IP above his career rate hasn’t helped, nor has the 10.2 hits per 9 IP he’s yielded so far, either. If ever there were a game on-paper for the Cincinnati offense to get itself right, well, I’d suggest that this one right here is it.

On the other side will be Hunter Greene, who has settled in after a so-so start to the season and looks like the de-facto ace of the Reds for now, and for the future. The owner of a 2.89 ERA and 2.36 FIP, Greene has allowed just a lone ER over his last three starts combined, firing 14.0 IP (and taking a comebacker off the shin) in that time while striking out 17 opposing hitters.

First pitch is set for 6:40 PM ET, and tonight’s broadcast will only be televised on Apple TV+, which I’m sure is annoying for many of you. If you’re in the market for some series preview information in the meantime, you can listen to my talk with Chrystal from our friends at South Side Sox via the Visiting Dugout podcast, which I’ve linked to below.

Go Reds! They were once Rich Aurilia’s power-goatee’s favorite team!

Reds Lineup

White Sox Lineup