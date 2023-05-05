Cincinnati Reds legend Matt Harvey announces retirement

Matt Harvey, the former New York Mets ace, All Star, and one-time cog of the Cincinnati Reds starting rotation, announced his retirement today via his Instagram account.

The former 1st round pick out of the University of North Carolina famously burst onto the scene with the Mets in 2013, finishing 4th in the National League Cy Young Award voting that year before arm injuries threw everything into flux. He returned with much aplomb in 2015 before things began to truly hit the fritz, and he eventually was dealt to the Reds for Devin Mesoraco in 2018 in a swap of veterans on expensive contracts.

With Cincinnati, he made 24 starts and logged 128.0 IP of 4.50 ERA ball, his 4.33 FIP on that 2018 club sticking out like a sore thumb (in a good way) given how cataclysmically poor that team’s overall staff was. That was the year Homer Bailey went 1-14 with a 6.09 ERA and 5.55 FIP, you may recall.

Harvey’s final big league game came in September of 2021 as he wound down a disappointing season with the Baltimore Orioles.

Salutations to Matt, and cheers to life in the post-baseball world.