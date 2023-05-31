Cincinnati Reds offense looks to keep rolling against James Paxton, Boston Red Sox

James Paxton pitched for the University of Kentucky during his scholastic days, and I am contractually obligated to mention that each and every time I have the opportunity, per the terms and conditions of my fan-card.

James Paxton now pitches for the Boston Red Sox, and did so with much fanfare in his first two outings of the season after returning from injury. He yielded just 3 total ER across 11 IP against the St. Louis Cardinals and San Diego Padres, striking out 15 against just 3 BB in that time. Things blew up for him against the Los Angeles Angels in his most recent outing, however - 5 ER in just 3.0 IP - and the hope is that the Cincinnati Reds can get to him the way Trout & Co. just did when the two tussle this evening.

Luke Weaver is riding a different wave to the Fenway Park mound today. He’s pitched to a 2.81 ERA and 2.66 FIP over his last 3 starts, and is fresh off his best outing of the year against the Cardinals. The hope there is that he’ll just pitch better than the portion of the Reds bullpen that imploded last night, or at least that the offense bonks Paxton around enough for it to matter not.

Kevin Newman is starting at 3B and leading off tonight, by the way. Paxton’s a lefty after all! Rest assured he’ll be subbed out for a LHP OF bat at some point mid-game with Nick Senzel moving from the outfield back to the infield. Such is the way with this platoony club.

First pitch is again set for 7:10 PM ET.

Reds Lineup

Everyone's heart rate recover from last night?



Red Sox Lineup