Reds can wrap up a series win and a winning West Coast swing with a win in San Diego today

TJ Friedl’s contributions to the Cincinnati Reds so far this year have already been valued at 1.0 fWAR, putting him on-pace for a 5+ fWAR season. There’s no specific context to that statement, other than we saw everything that Friedl can bring to the table on display last night - a 3-hit night, a stolen base and his speed causing panic from opponents, and a brilliant sliding catch in CF to get the Reds out of a jam.

That’s all cool, and it helped the Reds come back to defeat San Diego 2-1 on the night. That win sets the stage for today’s rubber match, in which the Reds will have the chance to take a series against the Padres and secure a 4-2 trip to the West Coast, something that’s often been unfathomable in recent Reds history.

They’ll need an improved outing from Luis Cessa to get said victory, however. After a solid first outing of the year, he’s allowed 21 ER in 16.1 IP since, with a .928 OPS allowed in the pair of starts even after getting shelled for 11 ER in just 3.0 IP against the Phillies a few starts back. At least he isn’t up against one of the most potent lineups in the game today, or anything.

[/taps earpiece]

I’m hearing he’s up against one of the most potent lineups in the game today after all. Apologies.

First pitch is set for 4:10 PM ET, and the Reds will be up against righty Seth Lugo to begin things.

Reds Lineup

Going for another series win!



Powered by @PNCBank pic.twitter.com/xuR7dx87Aj — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) May 3, 2023

Padres Lineup