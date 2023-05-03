Cincinnati Reds rally again, beat Padres in extras, 2-1

Graham Ashcraft provided 6+ IP of incredibly adept ball from the mound and the bats of the Cincinnati Reds picked up a series of big hits late in their 2-1 victory over the San Diego Padres in the second game of their series. Facts.

Ashcraft yielded just a lone run against the potent Padres offense, with the rest of the bullpen combining for 3.0 IP of almost zeroes in almost exclusively high-leverage scenarios. And after the Juan Soto RBI-double in the Bottom of the 3rd, that was that for the home squad, while the visiting Reds got a late 8th inning RBI-single from Jake Fraley to level the score before Jonathan India plated the Manfred Man in the Top of the 10th to finally give the Reds a lead.

Joe Nuxhall Memorial Honorary Star of the Game Alexis Diaz slammed shut the door in the Bottom of the 10th - going through the top of the lineup with the Manfred Man starting the inning on 2B in doing so - and Cincinnati went home late on Tuesday night with the series leveled in San Diego.

