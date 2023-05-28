Four-hit day from Matt McLain fuels Reds win, sweep of Chicago Cubs

It’s been a banner first couple of weeks for top Cincinnati Reds prospect Matt McLain, but Sunday’s outing against the Chicago Cubs might well have been his finest yet. The team’s resident shortstop banged out 4 hits on the day - one a double - while also swiping a bag, scoring a run, and filing away a ribbie.

It was part of an electric day from the top of the Reds order, and worthy of today’s Joe Nuxhall Memorial Honorary Star of the Game.

Jonathan India chipped in with a double, walk, and pair of runs scored while back in the leadoff spot against left-handed starter Drew Smyly, while Spencer Steer socked a homer and drove in a pair from the #3 spot. Each of TJ Friedl, Nick Senzel, and The Surging Kevin Newman [TM] had 2-hit days as well on an afternoon when the Reds seemingly had everything working.

It was enough to back Graham Ashcraft on a day when he once again didn’t have his best stuff. The big burly righty was better, at least, than his most recent series of outings, and settled for 3 ER in 5.0 IP. Kevin Herget was bonked around for a pair of ER, but the trio of Lucas Sims, Ian Gibaut, and Alexis Diaz all fired scoreless innings, resepectively, to help seal the matinee win and series sweep.

Thanks for hosting, Wrigley!

