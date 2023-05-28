 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Game 53: Reds at Cubs (2:20 PM ET) - Ashcraft vs. Smyly

Go Reds!

By Wick Terrell
The Cincinnati Reds aim for the series sweep on the road in Wrigley Field, with only Drew Smyly and the Chicago Cubs standing in the way.

Today's Lineups

REDS CUBS
Jonathan India - DH Nico Hoerner - 2B
Matt McLain - SS Dansby Swanson - SS
Spencer Steer - 1B Ian Happ - LF
Tyler Stephenson - C Seiya Suzuki - RF
Stuart Fairchild - LF Christopher Morel - DH
Nick Senzel - 3B Trey Mancini - 1B
Kevin Newman - 2B Mike Tauchman - CF
Jake Fraley - RF Patrick Wisdom - 3B
Jose Barrero - CF Yan Gomes - C
Graham Ashcraft - RHP Drew Smyly - LHP

