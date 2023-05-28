Game 53: Reds at Cubs (2:20 PM ET) - Ashcraft vs. Smyly

The Cincinnati Reds aim for the series sweep on the road in Wrigley Field, with only Drew Smyly and the Chicago Cubs standing in the way.

Today's Lineups REDS CUBS Jonathan India - DH Nico Hoerner - 2B Matt McLain - SS Dansby Swanson - SS Spencer Steer - 1B Ian Happ - LF Tyler Stephenson - C Seiya Suzuki - RF Stuart Fairchild - LF Christopher Morel - DH Nick Senzel - 3B Trey Mancini - 1B Kevin Newman - 2B Mike Tauchman - CF Jake Fraley - RF Patrick Wisdom - 3B Jose Barrero - CF Yan Gomes - C Graham Ashcraft - RHP Drew Smyly - LHP