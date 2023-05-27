Brandon Williamson aims to be first Reds starter to hold Cubs hitless in at least the last 27 hours

I would like to take a moment here to talk about Hunter Greene, the burgeoning pitching demon of the Cincinnati Reds who pulverized the Chicago Cubs hitters through 6.0 brilliant IP yesterday. I’ll attempt to keep that mostly in check, however, as today it’s up to rookie Brandon Williamson to keep the momentum going for the Reds pitching staff while on the road at Wrigley Field.

Williamson was positively awesome in his MLB debut, a lone earned run in 5.2 IP at altitude in Coors Field the lone blemish on his resume that day. That said, the command issues that have plagued him at AAA Louisville returned in his second outing, a bummer of an outing against the St. Louis Cardinals that saw him walk 4 and allow 4 ER in just 4.1 IP earlier in the week.

Man, Hunter Greene was absurd yesterday. 11 K! No hits!

Sorry.

The Cincinnati offense today will be tasked with taking Jameson Taillon shallow, a trait that has become their calling-card of late in an oddly homerless season. Their .111 ISO on the road this year is the lowest of all MLB teams, as is their 13 homers away from GABP. That said, their good ol’ fashioned .256 batting average on the road ranks 10th, their 9.2% walk rate on the road 7th, and their .330 OBP tied for 7th, too.

They’re doing OK on the road, I guess...they just can’t hit for any pop whatsoever so far. Maybe that changes today, as Taillon has been bonked for 5 HR in 26.2 IP this year while yielding an ugly 27 runs (24 ER) in that time. Hunter Greene could probably sock one off him if given the chance.

First pitch is set for 7:15 PM ET.

