Kevin Newman, Wil Myers in lineup as Reds play host to St. Louis Cardinals

One of the very few things that draws your eyes away from the 56 wRC+ posted by Kevin Newman this season is the 44 wRC+ posted by Wil Myers. Those two will bat alongside one another tonight in the lineup for the Cincinnati Reds in the second game of their home series against the St. Louis Cardinals.

Said Reds lineup is listed below, and will back starter Graham Ashcraft for the evening.

Tonight's Reds lineup against the Cardinals!



Powered by @PNCBank pic.twitter.com/CVbEAQF5zd — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) May 23, 2023

Newman is 4 for 21 with a lone XBH in his career against tonight’s Cardinals starter, Adam Wainwright. Myers is 2 for 11 with a dinger. Kyle Farmer has a 119 OPS+ for the Minnesota Twins this season, while Dauri Moreta owns a 208 ERA+ in 21.0 IP for the Pittsburgh Pirates. I’m going to stop going down these sorts of rabbit hole sooner or later, but alas, sooner is not today, it would appear.

First pitch this evening is once again set for 6:40 PM ET, and the hope is that we once again see the Ashcraft that began the season, not the one who has been bonked around pretty good for all of May.

Go team, go.