Cincinnati Reds activate TJ Friedl from injured list

As it mercifully turns out, the oblique injury that sent Cincinnati Reds outfielder TJ Friedl to the 10-day IL was not of the super-serious variety. If it seems like he’s barely been sidelined, well, that’s because he missed precisely the minimum amount of time alotted to him when placed on the IL, and today was activated by the Reds to tee-off against Adam Wainwright and the St. Louis Cardinals in Great American Ball Park.

The Reds announced the move on Twitter, noting that OF Will Benson has been optioned back to AAA Louisville.

The #Reds today reinstated OF TJ Friedl (left oblique strain) from the 10-day injured list and optioned OF Will Benson to Triple-A Louisville. pic.twitter.com/Oppj8TOVCJ — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) May 23, 2023

Friedl’s 116 wRC+ is tied with Jonathan India for the team lead (among players with any significant number of PA this year), and getting him back with a trio of games remaining against the Cardinals can only be a boon to an ever-evolving offense. He’ll presumably slot back into the top of the order, the only remaining question being just how much longer the Reds will allow Wil Myers and his league-worst .244 xwOBA (min. 130 PA) to continue to get everyday at-bats in the outfield beside him.

Welcome back, TJ!