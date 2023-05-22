Cincinnati Reds defeat St. Louis Cardinals 6-5 in 10th inning walk-off

The Cincinnati Reds inched ever closer to regaining the coveted 4th position in the National League Central on Monday, walking off the St. Louis Cardinals in a 6-5 victory that took until the 10th inning to wrap up. The goods came on a Nick Senzel sac-fly that plated Spencer Steer, the Manfred Man who had begun the inning on 2B and moved up on a wild pitch to set the stage for Senzel’s ribbie.

It was a see-saw affair, one that saw early homers by Steer (off Cardinals lefty starter Jordan Montgomery) and Paul DeJong (off Reds lefty starter Brandon Williamson). DeJong’s was of the 3-run variety, a big blast immediately after a Williamson walk that did the biggest damage in the Reds rookie’s second career start. Williamson finished after 4.1 IP and 84 pitches, having allowed 4 ER on 4 H and 4 BB against 3 K - the kind of outing that has become the norm for him in AAA Louisville prior to his call-up.

Still, it was the beleaguered Cincinnati bullpen that kept things duct-taped together, even as Alexis Diaz battled wildness and Alex Young once again pitched into a jam. It was good enough for the Cincinnati offense to finally get itself together when presented with the chance, and that put a temporary halt to the surging Cardinals May run.

FINAL/(10): Reds 6, Cardinals 5

Tony Graphanino

