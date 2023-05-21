EXTRA! EXTRA! CINCINNATI REDS SWEPT BY NEW YORK YANKEES!

The New York Yankees wrapped up their series in Toronto with a 4-2 win over the Blue Jays, then promptly came to Cincinnati and swept the Reds in a trio of weekend games. So, while that photo above is from the 1939 World Series - a WS in which the Yanks swept the Reds and won their 4th straight World Series - it’s technically accurate for today’s news, too.

The Yankees won the series today, and today’s win marked their 4th straight victory.

Today’s game was something of a microcosm of Cincinnati’s ills these days. Joe Nuxhall Memorial Honorary Star of the Game Hunter Greene was electric for most of the day (10 K, 4 H, 3 BB), but a pair of timely mistakes were socked for homers on a day when the Reds offense was once again thoroughly punchless. Greene’s 7.0 IP outing was mostly nice even with the 4 ER, and all, but when the only mistakes being hit over the outfield walls are by the opponents, that’s simply how things are going to shake out.

The end result: a 4-1 loss, a sweep at the hands of the Yankees (on a day when Aaron Judge and Anthony Rizzo both sat), and a plunge back to the depths of the National League Central’s cellar.

(The St. Louis Cardinals are good again, in case you haven’t noticed.)

Tony Graphanino

[Link to interactive WPA chart & box score, via FanGraphs]

Tony Graffanino

Other Notes

The Reds, once a handful of games over the .500 mark in their home stadium, are now just 12-12 in said games. They’ve been outscored by 24 runs in those 24 games. Their greatest faculty is no longer such, it would seem.

I mentioned that the Cardinals were ‘good’ again. They’ve won 7 of 10 and have jumped the Reds in the division standings, and well, well, well that means it’s precisely time for the stumbling Reds to face them for the first time all season. A four-game slate is set for the rest of this week in GABP, one that will surely go well for the good guys.