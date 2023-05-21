Hunter Greene aims to salvage a game for the Reds in series finale vs. Yankees

Kevin Newman gets the start today for the Cincinnati Reds at 2B. Let’s just go ahead and start with that.

Kyle Farmer owns a 136 OPS+ and has 5 hits over the last two days. Let’s just follow with that so this looks somewhat topical.

The Cincinnati Reds have dropped back to back games against the New York Yankees, but they’ll get the chance to salvage a game from the series this morning with Hunter Greene on the mound. The resident leader of the team’s pitching staff has been plagued by the long-ball of late after a rather impressive run of keeping balls in the yard to begin the season, having yielded 5 in just 15 total IP across his last 3 GS. That work has coincided with 13 ER allowed, too, and has bloated his season ERA to 4.60.

Cincinnati’s offense will be tasked with tackling two-time All Star Luis Severino, who’s making his season debut after being activated off the 15-day injured list. The 29 year old is the owner of a career 126 ERA+ mark and posted a 123 ERA+ in 102.0 IP last year, but a strained lat sidelined him earlier this spring and he’s remained shelved in what’s the final year of the 5-year, $52 million contract he signed back in 2019. Today, then, will mark his first chance to show he can be perhaps the premier free agent starter available this winter with only Cincinnati’s offense standing between him this trip through the rotation.

It’s an obnoxiously early start, too - 11:35 AM ET thanks to Peacock owning the coverage rights.

Go Reds.

Reds Lineup

Yankees Lineup