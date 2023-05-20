Reds turn to Luke Weaver as they try to even series vs. Yankees

Last night’s game between the Cincinnati Reds and New York Yankees was evenly matched and close. That was, until, a 9th inning implosion by the bullpen put the game out of reach. The Reds now turn to Luke Weaver this afternoon as he looks to get his season on track. Weaver has had a tough go of it this year, as he’s made 5 starts and allowed 19 runs over 27.1 innings of work. It will be a tough ask of him to right the ship against a lineup like the Yankees have, but stranger things have happened.

His opponent will be Jhony Brito. Brito is a rookie right hander who will be making his 9th start of the season. In 2023, he’s put up a 5.20 ERA in 36.1 innings of work. In those innings he’s swalked 14 against 24 strikeouts. First pitch is scheduled for 4:10 PM EDT. The game will be televised on Bally Sports Ohio and broadcast on 700 WLW. Go Reds

Cincinnati Lineup

Game two of three with the Yanks.



New York Lineup