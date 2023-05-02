Padres pound out 16 hits in 8-3 defeat of Cincinnati Reds

It was early ugly, and early often for the Cincinnati Reds on Monday in their series opener against the San Diego Padres in Petco Park.

A pair of runs in the Bottom of the 1st put them in an early hole, and Luke Weaver - the Reds starter on the day - eventually exited having allowed 4 ER in 4.1 IP. The Padres eventually plated a trio of runs in the Bottom of the 5th to put the game on ice, adding later runs to get to the 8-3 finish line.

San Diego’s bullpen combined to fire a trio of scoreless frames after Blake Snell fired 6.0 IP of 3 ER ball, and that was effective enough to keep the Cincinnati bats cliffed out for the day. All except Nick Senzel, that is, as the reigning NL Player of the Week and tonight’s Joe Nuxhall Memorial Honorary Star of the Game socked yet another homer as part of his 3 for 4 day, as the former top prospect seems to be putting it together finally in a way we all hoped to see over the last four years.

All told, there was little to write home about in this one, as Cincinnati was seemingly bested throughout. They’ll try again tomorrow, naturally, with Graham Ashcraft the starter opposite veteran righty Michael Wacha. First pitch in the sequel is set for 9:40 PM ET once again, so turn on, tune in, and enjoy then.

