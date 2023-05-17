Reds blow 5-run lead, fall to Rockies 11-6 in series finale

The Cincinnati Reds were cruising. Fresh off a 3-1 victory last night, the Reds jumped out to a 5-0 lead against the Colorado Rockies and looked to be well on the way to taking another series. Graham Ashcraft was dealing and didn’t look like giving up the lead was even a consideration. Then, the bottom of the 5th came along. Ashcraft gave up 3 straight singles to load the bases and then walked in his first run of the game. It’s fine, stuff happens. Then a 2-run double double by Jurickson Profar cut the Reds’ lead to 5-3. After a Kris Bryant line out, Elias Diaz singled to center to tie the game. 3 straight hits and 2 more runs to lead off the 6th ended Ashcraft’s afternoon, and the Rockies weren’t done there. In all, they scored 6 runs in the 6th and went on to win, 11-6.

There were some notable offensive performances from the Reds today, despite the final score. They collected 12 hits on the day while Spencer Steer, Stuart Fairchild, Jose Barrero, and Luke Maile each had extra-base hits. Maile had a double and a home run and earned today’s Joe Nuxhall Memorial Honorary Star of the Game award. Stu Fairchild added 2 doubles and drove in 3 runs.

This was a disappointing end to what was turning out to be a good series. Now, the Reds return home to face the New York Yankees on Friday at Great American Ballpark. Ben Lively is set to make the start while the Yankees have yet to determine their starter. First pitch is scheduled for 6:40 PM EDT. Go Reds.

Tony Graphanino

[Link to interactive WPA chart and box score, via FanGraphs]