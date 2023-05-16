Brandon Williamson makes debut as Reds look to even series vs. Rockies

The biggest event in sports with some of the biggest superstars in sports is happening tonight in Denver, CO. And just across the city, the Denver Nuggets will be taking on the Los Angeles Lakers in the Western Conference Finals.

Our beloved Cincinnati Reds look to even the series against the Colorado Rockies in game 2 from Coors Field, as the Reds will send a rookie pitcher to the mound in his Major League debut. Brandon Williamson, who came over with Jake Fraley from Seattle in the Winker/Suarez trades, has not had the season that he would have liked so far. In 34 innings of work that spanned 8 starts, he has put up a 6.62 ERA. He has really struggled with his command, as he’s allowed 20 walks against only 27 strikeouts in that time. Good thing he’s debuting in a pitcher-friendly park like Coors Field!

The Rockies will counter with Chase Anderson, who just a few weeks ago was teammates with Willaimson. After making 5 starts in Louisville, Anderson was traded to the Tampa Bay Rays. He made two apperances out of the bullpen for the Rays and was then designated for assignment, where he was then claimed by the Rockies last Friday. Today will his be his Rockies debut.

First pitch is scheduled for 8:40 PM EDT. It will be televised on Bally Sports Ohio and broadcast on 700 WLW. Go Reds!

Cincinnati Lineup

Colorado Lineup