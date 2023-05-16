Reds’ comeback falls short in 9-8 loss to Rockies

Lost in all of the excitement of the Reds finally calling up prospect Matt McLain on Monday was the fact that a baseball game still had to be played. A game which was headlined by another exciting member of the Reds’ young core in Hunter Greene. Unfortunately for Greene, he was starting in the launching pad that is Coors Field.

The Reds found themselves up early after a RBI single by Spencer Steer in the top of the 1st, but that lead was erased pretty quickly after the Colorado Rockies exploded for 4 runs in the bottom of the 2nd. Former Red Mike Moustakis got things started for the Rockies with a solo dinger to lead off the inning. A double by Randal Grichuk and a single by Harold Castro would put the Rockies up 2-0. After a couple of strikeouts. Brenton Doyle would double to put runners on 2nd and 3rd and Charlie Blackmon would drive them both home with a 2-run triple to right.

Greene ran into more trouble in the 4th inning as the Rockies were able to add a couple more, as Brenton Doyle smacked a 2-run dinger to put the Rockies up 6-4. In all, Hunter Greene threw 96 pitches in 4 innings, allowing 6 runs on 9 hits with a walk and 8 strikeouts. There were definitely some positives to take away from Greene’s start today, but that’s still a tough one for the youngster.

The offense, to their credit, did their best to keep the Reds in the game. After the Rockies took their 4-run lead, the Reds were able to come back and tie the game a couple of times. That comeback started, and was highlighted, by fresh out of the box call-up Matt McLain. McLain, after popping up in his first Major League at-bat, was able to collect his first Major League hit in his next one. After working a 2-2 count, McLain took a high fastball and smoked it into right center. He was thinking double all the way, as his speed and hustle allowed him to beat Brenton Doyle’s throw into second base. That brought up Jake Fraley, who lined a ball into left for a base hit. Again, McLain showed off his speed and hustle, as he was able to beat Randal Grichuk’s throw home to cut the deficit to 4-2.

The Reds would tie the game in the top of the 4th inning and then again in the 5th. Nick Senzel got things started by reaching on a fielding error and then moved to 2nd after a walk by Henry Ramos. A Wil Myers bunt moved both runners over and then a Stuart Fairchild sac fly brought in Senzel. Jonathan India then came up and drove in Ramos on a RBI single to right. In the 5th, Tyler Stephenson hit a double to center to bring in Spencer Steer, who had doubled to left previously. After a Nick Senzel walk (one of 3 of the game for him), Tyler Stephenson would move to 3rd on a Henry Ramos single and then later score on a wild pitch to tie the game at 6-6.

The Reds and Rockies would trade runs late, but unfortunately a 9th inning comeback fell just short, as the Reds ultimately fell 9-8.

Other Notes